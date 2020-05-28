Gigi Hadid’s top ten makeup products that she swears by

Gigi Hadid let fans in on her makeup routine during an interview

Gigi Hadid has unquestionably become the face of the glitzy and glamorous world of fashion with millions looking up to her.

And the one thing that the supermodel is appreciated for, far and wide, is her all-natural look even when setting fire to the ramp or posing away in front of a camera.

During an earlier interview with Into the Gloss, the 25-year-old let fans in on her makeup routine, giving away her top ten makeup products that never leave her bag.

Starting off with the basics, Gigi revealed what her all-time favourite foundation was: “I start off with Koh Gen Do Aqua Foundation in O13. My mom uses it, so I just went along. I put it on with a Tarte Buffer Airbrush Finish Bamboo Foundation Brush—they actually work really nice together.”

“The Aqua Foundation is nice because it doesn’t cake and it just brightens my skin. It’s also light enough, so you can still see my freckles. If I have blemishes I use Maybelline SuperStay 24 Hour Wear Concealer, which I bought at the drugstore a few years ago.”

Moving on towards blush, Gigi swears by Jouer’s Mineral Powder Blush because of the colour.

For the eyes, the fashionista revealed her “favorite mascara is the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Spectacular Volume & Curl Mascara in Black 090—the brush is bent! I use it with a Covergirl Makeup Masters Eyelash Curler.”

“If I’m going to an event, Charlotte Tilbury has a contouring and highlighting palette called Filmstar Bronze & Glow that I love, and I’ll also use the MAC Brow Set in Clear. Sometimes I do liquid eyeliner— Urban Decay's 24/7 Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is nice because it has such a pointy end that it kind of makes the line for you,” she said.

“Then, after I do all my makeup, if it starts feeling a little dry or flat, I will use this Epicuren Protein Mist Enzyme Toner to make my skin look fresher and break it up a little bit,” she added.