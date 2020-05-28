Katie Price shares heartfelt message on son Harvey's 18th birthday

Katie Price has marked 18th birthday of her eldest son Harvey, praising him for "defying all the odds".

The 42-year-old star took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message, praising Harvey, who turned 18 on May 27, for never letting his disabilities - which includes blindness - stop him.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday to my Harvey Price. What a journey the last 18 years have been. ⁣You've defied all the odds and proven that you will not let your disabilities stop you. ⁣They said you'd never be able to read, but you love reading to your younger brothers and sisters.⁣ Your talent has no boundaries with your artwork on public display at Gatwick airport, designed your own greeting cards for Anna Kennedy Online and raising funds for the NHS by designing your own T-shirt.⁣ You light up a room with your unique humour and you have everybody in stitches.⁣ You keep me entertained with your diverse taste in music and keyboard skills, from Beethoven to Queen.⁣ Harvey Price, you make me so proud every single day.⁣ Mum x (sic)"

Meanwhile, Katie previously confessed she is finding it hard home-schooling her son amidst the coronavirus pandemic but she is finding it a challenge.



Katie also has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with her ex-husband Peter Andre and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with her former spouse Kieran Hayler.