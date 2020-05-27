Carrie Underwood clocks 15 years since she was crowned American Idol

Carrie Underwood reflected on her journey after a fan account marked the 15-year anniversary of her win

Fifteen years ago, the world of music welcomed Carrie Underwood after she was crowned the winner American Idol in 2005.

The singer reflected on her journey after a fan account marked the 15-year anniversary of her win that catapulted her to fame and glory and made her one of the most iconic singers in the industry.

"Today 15 years ago your world and ours were forever changed @carrieunderwood. We are so thankful you didn’t have your dad turn the car around! Happy 'Idol-versary' Heres a little something from us, 'whenever you remember' we’ll be there always."

Retweeting the post, Underwood harked back to the life changing moment, saying: "WOW, I cannot believe it’s been 15 years since my @americanidol win!!! It’s been an incredible ride and I couldn’t have made it through without all of you guys!! THANK YOU so much for this sweet video!!"







