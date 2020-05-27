Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart broke up because of quarantine

The real reason Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart decided to end their longstanding romance has been revealed

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had kept all the nitty gritty about relationship under wraps since day once. Henceforth, news of their breakup too remained away from the public.

And now, as word got out, the real reason the two lovebirds decided to end their longstanding romance has also been brought to light.

As per a source cited by People, the former flames are holding quarantine accountable for causing them to drift apart.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship," the source revealed.

"When Cole and Lili are around each other often, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and affectionate, but things become much more complicated when they're apart,” the insider added.

Another source also was of the same mind saying: "Distance is never good for their relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and knew off the bat that it wasn't going to work. They both know their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."

However, another source cited by E! News thinks there is still hope for reconciliation between the two.

“They know they will likely reconcile once filming resumes. Both aren't interested in dating other people, just using this time to chill and focus on themselves."