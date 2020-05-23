Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and their unbreakable friendship spanning over 3 decades

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler and unbreakable friendship spanning over three decades

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s friendship has withstood the test of time and their close bond is something looked up to by almost all of Tinseltown.

The two met way before they shared screens with each other in 2011-released Just Go With It and 2019’s Murder Mystery.

Speaking about their friendship, the Friends star joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live that their first meeting was when, “we were like 14.”

They had bonded over pickles at Jerry’s Deli while Aniston was dating one of Sandler’s pals. "She crunched too loud,” said the 50 First Dates actor about his costar last year while talking to E! News’ Will Marfuggi.

Sanlder also confessed that he could have never imagined the two rising to the top in Hollywood as one of the most sought-after entertainers.

"I knew I was going to be friends with her. I didn't know I was going to be making movies with her. We both didn't know that, we were young and we didn't have jobs quite then,” he recalled.

Aniston, on the other hand, knew that they’d draw towards each other: "He's such a mensch and you just love each other, he takes you in, and I'm very much the same way and then you become family. It's like second nature."

"And Jen has a family of friends and I have a family of friends, and we all hang,” chimed in Sandler.

Aniston took a few names that they both share a great bond with, including David Spade and George and Amal Clooney.

Sandler harked back to the time when the two were extended an invitation to have some pizza with George and Amal in Lake Como.

"She's like, 'George and I would love for you to come over for pizza, but you have to dress right...You can't show up in your shorts,’” joked Sandler.