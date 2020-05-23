Congratulations in order for Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali as they tie the knot in private ceremony

Congratulations are in order for eminent Pakistani actors Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali after they tied the knot in a private nikkah ceremony held on Friday.



According to initial reports, the duo got married on the blessed day of Jummah Tul Wida.

Confirming the news, Altaf turned to Instagram to pour out immense love for Ali in a loving note.

"From hating each other to becoming friends ... best friends and than partners for life. All I thought about him was wrong. This man won my heart. I have not seen someone so loyal and caring. Keeping my happiness above everything," she wrote.

"Today we promised each other for making our new life, filled with happiness and laughter, trusting each other and being honest to each other. END OF THE DAY this is what we both wanted. 22-May-2020 on the blessed day of juma tul wida got nikkah-fied. @aaghaaliofficial I LOVE YOU," the starlet added.

Altaf's post featured the newly-married couple's loved-up pictures from their nikkah ceremony.

On the occasion, Altaf chose to don an embellished ivory traditional outfit, with her groom wearing a matching sherwani.