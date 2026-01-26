Sydney Sweeney political views questioned as celebrities condemn ICE crackdown

Sydney Sweeney has arguably become one of the most popular celebrities in the United States and many other English speaking countries with her stellar performances in multiple projects.

She rose to global fame for her work in the drama series Euphoria and the first season of The White Lotus (2021), both of which earned her nominations for Primetime Emmy Awards.

With US witnessing drastic political changes under President Donald Trump, several celebrities have openly chosen their sides.

As some celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, Patrick J. Adams, and many others condemned the ICE crackdown in Minneapolis, Sydney Sweeney's fans naturally turned to the internet to see what she has to say on the situation.

While it's publicly known that she was registered as a Republican voter in Florida in June 2024, the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actress has not publicly commented on her political views or supported specific candidates.

However, Sydney Sweeny was trolled in the comments section of her January 10 Instagram post, with some users paying tribute to Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, who was shot and killed by immigration agents.

Notably, the actress has remained silent on the protests on ICE crackdown, which has drawn nationwide backlash during the last few days.

Meanwhile, US singer Billie Eilish urged "fellow celebrities'" to speak up after the shooting of Alex Pretti.

The singer also took a swipe at those choosing to stay silent on the ICE crackdown in one of her Instagram stories.







