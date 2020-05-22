'We are safe and at our home,' says Danish Taimoor, dismissing fake news

“We are safe and at our home,” says Danish Taimoor as he dismisses fake news

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has dismissed rumours of being aboard the PIA plane crash earlier today in Karachi, saying, "We are safe and at our home ALLAHUMDULILAH."

Turning to Instagram, Taimoor wrote, "May ALLAH grant eternal peace to the departed souls and strength and patience to bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. AMEEN."

Ayeza Khan also took to the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, "Please act sensible, stop spreading the fake news!"



A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane crashed in a residential area near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport on Friday less than a minute before landing.



It is estimated that at least 98 people were aboard the plane, including 85 passengers.