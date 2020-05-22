Ali Zafar distributes ration bags among transgender community

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar, who celebrated his 40th birthday recently, distributed ration bags among the transgender community, who are badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Lahore.



The ration was distributed through his charity organization.

Taking to Twitter, the Mela Loot Liya singer shared a video of ration distribution and said “Yesterday, we distributed Rashan amongst our Transgender community.”

He went on to say “And all I can think of is why have we not taken enough steps so far to make them feel as an equal part of our society? "

The singer added “We must break these shackles based on taboos if we want to move on and progress. #Covid_19.”

Ali Zafar recently celebrated his birthday and thanked his fans and friends for wishes.

“Thank you all for your birthday wishes. I wish I could reply to each one of you personally but consider this a one to one. Finally 18 and grown up.”



