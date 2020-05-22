Kate Middleton, Prince William change name on Twitter and Instagram

Kate Middleton, 38, Prince William, 37, have made another change to their social media accounts.

The royal couple, who updated their profile photos on both Twitter and Instagram, made another tweak: their display name. They've replaced "Kensington Palace" with the "Duke and Duchess of Cambridge." Now they're social media names reflect their official titles, although the handle remains @KensingtonRoyal.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have their royal office at Kensington Palace, their official residence in London where they live with their three children.



The account also covered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until last year when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex created their own office at Buckingham Palace and launched their own Instagram account, which is now defunct following their royal exit.