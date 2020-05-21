Chris Hemsworth to attend next 'Thor' premiere with the survivor of Manchester bombing

Fans are praising Australian actor Chris Hemsworth for his kind gesture towards the survivor of the Manchester bombing.

The Thor actor invited the man to attend the next 'Thor' premiere in London.

The "Extraction" star extended the invitation to Martin Hibbert as he appeared on "The Morning Show" on an Australian TV channel.

He told the survivor that he felt inspired by meeting him when he was in Australia for the treatment of his spinal injuries.

“Hi Martin, hope you're doing well buddy. Just wanted to say the time that we spent together in Australia was truly inspiring,” the actor said.

“To meet someone who had faced such adversity and such dramatic challenges, but to see someone like yourself with such a positive attitude was incredible.”