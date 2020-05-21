Tom Hanks covers his face as he ventures out in Los Angeles

Tom Hanks, one of the first celebrities to contract and subsequently recover from Covid-19, covered his face with a green bandana as he ventured out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



The protective garment matched the 63-year-old Oscar winner's green T-shirt, as he hopped into his car to run errands.

The 'Catch Me If You Can' star looked stunning in dark trousers and a pair of leather loafers. The outing comes just weeks after Hanks revealed that he is donating plasma containing Covid-19 antibodies to help researchers develop a vaccine for the virus.

Hanks was the first celebrity to share publicly in March that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He and wife Rita Wilson, also positive, were hospitalized in Australia where they were treated for the coronavirus and ultimately recovered.

On Wednesday, It was revealed the actor's latest film would bypass theaters altogether, opting instead for a streaming debut.

Apple TV Plus will distribute 'Greyhound', which was originally set for a Father's Day cinematic release, per Variety.

Hanks plays Capt. Ernest Krause in the drama, about an Allied fleet of ships battling their way across the North Atlantic during the early days of World War II.





