Wed May 20, 2020
May 20, 2020

Oscars 2021: Academy Awards may get postponed

Wed, May 20, 2020

Organizers are planning  to postpone Oscars 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety reported on Tuesday.

Next year's Academy Awards , Hollywood's biggest night is currently scheduled for February 28.

But with theaters shuttered, blockbusters delayed and productions halted, the prize-giving Academy has already been forced to make significant rules changes.

One of multiple anonymous sources told Variety it was now "likely" the ceremony itself will be postponed.

No formal proposals or detailed discussions have yet taken place over moving the event, or potential new dates, the report said.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

