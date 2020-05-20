Kim Kardashian gets an earful over her latest collection of nude face masks

Kim Kardashian's collection was described by her as ‘five shades of nudes’

Kim Kardashian often finds trouble knocking on her doorstep with the many controversial things she has done in the past from cultural appropriation to lack of generosity despite being affluent.

The 39-year-old star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians faced the wrath recently after she launched face masks under different shades in her Skims collection.

The collection was described by her as ‘five shades of nudes’, which quickly landed her in hot water over one of the shades.

Kim was slammed by social media users for her $8 mask as it provided a dark skinned model donning a black mask. Soon after, netizens were hurling labels like ‘casually racist’ and ‘culturally out of touch’ towards the fashionista.

One user wrote: "The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch.” Another added: "Kim, we are brown not black."

More critisism followed for the fashion icon as her white masks too came under fire. "The color white isn’t nude for white people.”

"You’d think this family would know shades of black skin tones considering their kids are black too and you’d think by now they would know that this is not a black nude tone but go off Kimberly with your profiteering on casual racism,” wrote another.

Some gave her earful for simply marketing off the pandemic instead of donating them for free despite having deep pockets.