Brian Austin Green breaks silence on split with Megan Fox: I will always love her

Brian Austin Green has come forth addressing all the hearsay regarding his split with wife Megan Fox.

Opening up on his podcast With Brian Austin Green, the actor confirmed the split, saying he will always love his wife.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family [goes], what we have built is really cool and really special," he said.

Green added that the two plan to "still do vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids,” he added.

“It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to — that you’ve been doing for 15 years — you try and not get rid of but you change,” Green said, becoming evidently emotional while recording.

“There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”



Addressing Fox's romance rumours with Machine Gun Kelly, the actor revealed that the rapper has come up in talks with him and Fox but that “they’re just friends at this point … I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

Green and Fox have been married for ten years and share three s ons Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.