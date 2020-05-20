close
Tue May 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 20, 2020

Keith Urban reveals wife Nicole Kidman broke her ankle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 20, 2020

Keith Urban has revealed that wife Nicole Kidman broke her ankle while quarantining at their Nashville home.

The actress sparked concern among her fans after a photo emerged on Instagram on Friday. The 52-year-old, in the shared post, can be seen wearing a walking cast on her right leg.

The Australian beauty's injury was spotted at Keith's concert for workers from Tennessee's Vanderbilt University Health at the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, about 40 miles outside of Nashville.

The Oscar winner was photographed last week wearing a medical boot at her husband Keith Urban's drive-in concert in Tennessee for health care workers, prompting questions about what happened. Urban shared the story during an interview with Australian show "The Project."

"About five weeks ago she was running around the neighborhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle," Urban said. "And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it."

Country crooner Keith put her fans' minds at ease over the photo and branded her a "trooper" as he discussed the concert, which saw him playing on a flatbed truck in front of about 125 cars.


