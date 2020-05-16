Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga to release 'Rain on Me' on 22 May

Lady Gaga on Saturday announced the release date of her new song for which she has collaborated with Ariana Grande.

The song is being called the most anticipated collaborations in history.

Taking to Instagram, the pop singer shared that her long-awaited duet with Ariana Grande, titled 'Rain On Me', will be released on 22 May.

The singer's post on the video and photo-sharing app carried a picture of both the singers with their names written on a pink banner.

Speaking of the track, Gaga had previously said: “I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.”

