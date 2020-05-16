Miley Cyrus honours graduating students with her soulful rendition of 'The Climb'

Miley Cyrus began her performance by addressing the graduating class

Miley Cyrus took fans on a trip to nostalgia by felicitating the Class of 2020 with soulful rendition of her Hannah Montana hit, The Climb.

The 27-year-old former Disney star congratulated the graduating class in the best possible way with her stirring rendition of the 2009-released track, as part of the massive #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 which was streamed on Facebook Watch and Instagram.

The Wrecking Ball crooner began her performance by addressing the graduating class: “Hello to all the graduates out there. I’m truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you high school and college seniors and all that you’ve accomplished.”

“As I was thinking about you, the class of 2020, and how you inspire me, I knew I wanted to share this song with you. It feels full of a new meaning. Keep the faith, keep on moving, keep climbing, here’s The Climb.”



She had last performed the song back in 2018 in Washington DC at the 2018 March For Our Lives.

The students were also treated with speeches from other celebrities including Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Sterling K. Brown and others for the virtual global graduation ceremony.