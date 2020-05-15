Adele lives across the street from her ex-husband Simon Konecki: sources

Adele announced her split from her husband Simon Konecki a year ago, but it seems like the former spouses are very much on amicable terms with one another.



Sources revealed to PEOPLE, that Adele and her ex-husband live across the street from each other in Los Angeles, to do what’s best for their son Angelo.

“They are doing what's best for Angelo," said the source. "Her son is her world."

The insider revealed how the British songstress is spending more time at home with her son during the coronavirus outbreak.

"She helps Angelo with schoolwork and cooks. She very much enjoys being a stay-at-home mom right now," it added.

Adele shocked her fans last week on her birthday after unveiling her dramatic, jaw-dropping weight loss.

"Adele wanted to feel better, eat healthier and improve herself, not look a [certain way]," a music insider revealed. "After she became a mother, she went all out to improve herself as a person."

“Working out and sweating gives her energy. She feels mentally healthier,” the source further stated.