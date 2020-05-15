Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby to star in 'Mission: Impossible' upcoming sequels

Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Simon Pegg will feature in Tom Cruise-starrer 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, for two upcoming installments.



Ferguson, Rhames and Kirby will reportedly reprise their characters of Ilsa Faust, Luther Stickell and Alanna Mitsopolis, or the White Widow, respectively.



'Mission: Impossible 7', which also marks the return of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, was being shot in Venice when the lockdown directive was issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're going to take this opportunity to make the movie better in prep than we've ever had a chance to do before," said McQuarrie.

McQuarrie also shared that there is one major casting, which still remains a mystery.

In the podcast, he opened up about his decision to divide the next adventure chapter of Hunt's life into two films.



The director also touched upon the reports that Cruise will soon be filming a movie in space.

"Am I involved in that movie? There's absolutely nothing I can tell you about that movie," he said, adding: What is happening in 7 and 8 is so insane that we don't need to go to space."