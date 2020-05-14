Release date of Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4 remains unchanged

The release date of 'Matrix 4' featuring Keanue Reeves in the lead role has not been changed despite the coronaviurs pandemic that forced filmmakers around the world to postpone filming.

The cast of the film is said to have signed contract extensions as part of arrangements to continue filming the movie after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

According to reports, the movie will feature actors including Keanu, who plays Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), Yaha Abdul Mateen, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff in lead roles.

Variety reported that new agreements have been reached to keep the actors on until at least 6 July.

It was not immediately known whether the coronavirus pandemic will affect Matrix 4 release date, which is currently scheduled to be released on 21 May 2021.