Alia Bhatt is ‘the last person’ Varun Dhawan would go to for relationship advice

Varun Dhawan told Filmfare why he would never take relationship advice from Alia Bhatt

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are known to be sharing a great rapport, proving to be each other’s support systems time and again.

However, despite the close friendship they share, Varun still thinks the Raazi actor will the last person he will go to for relationship advice.

A throwback interview of Jr Dhawan has been making rounds where he told Filmfare why he would never take relationship advice from Alia.

"No, please! I'll not take relationship advice from her [Alia]. She's the last person I'll take relationship advice from. One good thing about our friendship is that we don't discuss those aspects of our lives with each other,” he had said.

“Our discussions are around work because both of us are equally driven about our careers. But yes, most of the time, we end up making fun of each other," he added.

However, in spite of that, the two have been quite close as Varun used to pull her leg while she was in a relationship with their Student of the Year costar Siddharth Malhotra.