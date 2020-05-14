Matt Damon's stepdaughter tested positive for coronavirus

Matt Damon's stedpdaughter Alexia had contracted coronavirus, the actor confirmed, while stating he is in quarantine in Ireland.

“Our oldest daughter’s in college. Obviously, that’s been shut down, but she’s in New York City. She had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine,” Damon said on SPIN 1038’s Fully Charged.



The Contagion actor revealed how he considers Alexia, who is the daughter of wife Luciana Barroso and her first husband, to be one of his own kids.

“So I shouldn’t say our whole family’s together,” the actor added.

“Of our four kids we’ve got the three younger ones and our oldest one [Alexia], we’ll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody’s OK," he continued.



Sharing how he and his family ended up getting quarantined in Ireland, Damon said, "I’m in the middle of a movie that I shot the first half in France and we were moving to Ireland and kind of right when we arrived in Ireland, the movie was shut down.”

“Obviously what’s going on in the world is horrible, but for my family, it timed out. I’m with my whole family, I’ve got my kids, and we had teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks, so we’ve got what nobody else has, which is actual live human beings teaching our kids," he added.

