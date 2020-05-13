Mehwish Hayat wins praise from netizens after reciting Naat

Social media users are praising Mehwish Hayat after the top Pakistani actress recited a beautiful Naat and shared it with her fans.

Written by M. Ali Zahoor, the Naat titled "Karam Mere Aaqa" is composed and produced by Mian Yousuf Salahuddin.



Taking to her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Mehwish shared the video, expressing the hope that it touches her fans in the same way it touched her.

"I feel blessed that this Ramzan I am able to share a piece of my heart with you. This Naat-Rasool-e-Maqbool (S.A.W) is very special to me. I hope it touches you in the same way it touched me," she captioned the video on Twitter.



