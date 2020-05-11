Adele’s dramatic weight loss after divorce: ‘She knows looking good is the best revenge’

Adele sent shockwaves down the internet after unveiling her dramatic weight loss transformation

Adele left millions of jaws dropped after she revealed her drastically transformed and slimmed down self on Instagram on her birthday.



However, contrary to what many may believe, the Hello singer’s journey towards the big change was a long and difficult one. A source close to the her revealed to HollywoodLife how the weight loss paid off as she had put her heart and soul into it.

“Adele lost the weight for herself. Being in LA and in her industry comes with pressures to look a certain way, so of course that was a very big motivator for her. There wasn’t one thing that happened at all to make her start dieting and working out more, she just seemed to do it. She wanted to do it slowly,” the insider revealed.

The grapevine further said that divorce with Simon Konecki was partly the reason why she decided to set her mind towards the big change.

“She knows looking good is great revenge,” said the source.

Recently she had revealed that her upcoming album will not have any negative references towards her ex-husband. An insider revealed that she “would never do something like that out of respect for Simon as the father of her son.”

“She doesn’t really talk about it and people don’t really ask. She’s very, very private and seems to still be getting used to her new body and look. It was a really slow, gradual and healthy process,” continued the source, about Adele’s transformation.

“She finds it funny people think it just happened. She started this journey slowly a couple of years ago. People would notice small changes and then it became drastic looking over time. She’s always seemed happy and she just seems to be getting used to her new figure,” they added.