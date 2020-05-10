Miley Cyrus gives her take on the coronavirus pandemic

Miley Cyrus says she really has no idea what coronavirus pandemic is like

US singer Miley Cyrus, who is currently in self-isolation with boyfriend Cody Simpson, has said that her experience of the coronavirus pandemic was unlike what most people in the United States and around the world were facing.



In an interview recently, the Wrecking Ball singer said that even though her life was put on pause, she really had no idea what this Covid-19 crisis is like.

She went on to say that her “unique” status was the reason she doesn’t have to face the day-to-day hurdles that most of the people have to go through financially and otherwise.

Miley Cyrus, who has been treating her fans with the photos and videos from quarantine, added that she was comfortable in her space and was able to put food on the table and was financially stable, however, that was not the story for a lot of people in the US and across the world.

Miley Cyrus is currently under lockdown with her beau Australian singer Cody Simpson, whom she started dating in October last year. Since then the two have been going strong.