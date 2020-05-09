Gigi Hadid flaunts her culinary skills under lockdown

US fashion model Gigi Hadid, who recently confirmed her pregnancy with British singer Zayn Malik, flaunted her culinary skills amid the lockdown.



The 25-year-old supermodel turned to Instagram and shared photos of homemade za’atar focaccia and wrote, “homemade za’atar focaccia made for a happy Thursday :)”.

She went on to say “a quarantine goal of mine was to start making bread && I linked the easy no-knead recipe I used on my story today (and in the ‘From My Kitchen’ highlight) ! worth the wait.”

Gigi also shared the recipe in her Instagram story and has proven to be quite the quarantine chef.



According to reports, Gigi and her sister Bella have been spending more time in the kitchen under quarantine.

Gigi Hadid has recently confirmed she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The model and former One Direction singer started dating in 2015 and their on-off romance made them one of the most sought-after celebrity couples.