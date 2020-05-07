Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt to star in 'Ball and Chain'

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are re-teaming on the superhero movie 'Ball and Chain' following their collaboration on 'Jungle Cruise'.

The film is being shopped among studios, including Netflix, but no distribution deal has closed. It is being written by Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon and is an adaptation of the ’90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell.

'Ball and Chain' follows a married couple going through relationship turmoil who also have superpowers, but they only work properly when they’re together.

In addition to starring, Johnson and Blunt are also producing. Johnson’s Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia will help produce along with Kevin Misher.

The two actors will appear in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” which had been set to be released on July 24, but but was pushed to July 30, 2021 due to theater closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson will next be seen in Netflix’s action-comedy “Red Notice” opposite Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. He is repped by WME, TGC Management and Gang Tyre. While Blunt will soon appear in 'A Quiet Place Part II'.