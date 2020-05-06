Salman Khan beefs up, undergoes massive transformation during lockdown

Salman Khan has undergone a shocking transformation during the coronavirus lockdown, while being station at his Panvel farmhouse.

The actor has been breaking the sweat really hard at his well-built gym and recently stunned his fans in his latest pictures.

According to Times of India, Salman has bulked up massively and now looks muscular, while also sporting a well maintained beard.

The actor was previously seen shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Disha Patani.

“Salman Khan is doing his best to keep his weight in check, as after the lockdown ends he will immediately wrap up the climax scenes of Radhe. He has car chase scenes to be shot and hence is working out full-fledged at the gym at his home. He is also eating right food to supplement his fitness routine,” a source had informed the outlet.