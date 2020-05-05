Neha Kakkar plans to spend time with Aditya Narayan after coronavirus lockdown?

Indian singer Neha Kakkar has hinted that she plans to meet her good friend and Indian Idol 11 host Aditya Narayan after the coronavirus lockdown ends.



Neha Kakkar turned to Instagram and shared some throwback photos with Aditya from their Indian Idol times.

She captioned the endearing post, “Me Right after #Lockdown is Over! #GoCorona #NehaKakkar #JudgeSahiba #IndianIdol.”

Commenting on the post, Aditya dropped lovable comment saying, “How lucky we are, to share these beautiful moments of life together along with the best team.”



He went on to say “I hope you are safe and healthy. Take care and see you soon Nehu.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans, who want to see them as a real-life couple.

Neha and Aditya share warm chemistry and also there were rumours they will tie the knot on Valentine’s Day 2020.

However, according to media reports, the wedding rumours of Neha and Aditya turned out to be publicity gimmick to raise TRP of their show.