Mansha Pasha is missing her niece in self-isolation

Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha, who is in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, is missing her little best friend.



The Aangan actress took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with her niece saying, “Missing my best girlfriend (also my niece).”

Praising her niece, Mansha wrote, “She's smart. She's stylish. She's wise beyond her years! MashAllah.”

The sweet photo has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Earlier, the Chalay Thay Saath actress taking to Twitter had said, “Anyone who is lonely and alone during this period...please go and adopt a pet. They are dying in shelters and on the streets at the moment because there's no one to feed them. It will help in the loneliness and make the time go by much faster!”