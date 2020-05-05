Tom Cruise, Elon Musk to shoot movie in space: report

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, who has hung off the sides of planes, piloted helicopters, is reportedly setting his sights on the biggest stunt of all and filming an action movie in outer space.



The actor has scaled skyscrapers, spent his entire action film career performing many of his own death-defying stunts. Bu now he is planning to achieve impossible for his upcoming adventure.

As per reports, Cruise is teaming with Elon Musk's SpaceX and working with NASA to make the first narrative film ever shot in space.

"It’s not a Mission: Impossible film and no studio is in the mix at this stage," he was reported as saying. "But this is real, albeit in the early stages of liftoff."

Cruise's latest project, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was about to film in Italy when the lockdown forced the production to shut down.

The delays have now prompted Paramount to set new release dates for both films.

Cruise's next release is Top Gun: Maverick, which flies into theaters this December.