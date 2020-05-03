‘Avengers’ cast reunites virtually to accept Kids’ Choice Award for ‘Endgame’

Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo gave a pleasant surprise to Marvel fans

Fans might not ever witness the original Avengers take the silver screens together again but a special reunion surprise was dropped for stressed-out fans on Saturday.

Cast of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo gave a pleasant surprise to frenzied fans at home by appearing on a video chat for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2020.

The star cast thanked fans for their love and support as they bagged the Best Film accolade for Avengers: Endgame.

"Hey, guys! Oh my gosh, this is such a thrill. We are so excited. We are so happy that the Kids' Choice Awards are still happening," said Scarlett.

"Life must go on. Therefore, the Avengers must go on," Mark Ruffalo added.

Tom Holland won the award for Best Superhero, the category in which Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson were also nominated.

Hemsworth and Evans had also been nominated for the Favourite Movie Actor category but Dwayne Johnson took the award for that with his film Jumanji: The Next Level.