Sonakshi Sinha, Shan open up about gratefulness and the fragility of life

Sonakshi Sinha and singer Shan spoke at length about living arrangements amid COVID-19

Bollywood megastar Sonakshi Sinha and Shan joined in on a chat for 100 Hours 100 Stars by Fever Network. For this session, stars from all across India are set to join in and share their take on life and list the numerous changes they faced due to the harrowing pandemic.

During the interview, Sonakshi spoke at length about her living arrangements amid the pandemic and expressed her gratitude towards her current circumstances.

The actor was quoted stating, “People like us are so fortunate that at least we have a roof on our heads and food on our plates. I think it is most important to be grateful for these things that we don’t give a second thought to in our lives. No one is going to take anything for granted due to the lockdown.”

Fever Network began this initiative to showcase solidarity towards effected individuals. The company is “committed to uniting people against this fight with the global pandemic.”