Paramount Pictures reveals release date for new 'Transformers' film

The release date for new "Transformers"movie has been revealed by Paramount Pictures.

The film is all set to hit cinemas on June 24th 2022.

According to reports, work on two different live-action Transformers movies is currently underway.

Written by James Vanderbilt, the first movie is expected to be an adaption of the Transformers spinoff Beast Wars.

The second film is written by Joby Harold.

Despite facing harsh criticism, Transformers movie series has grossed $4.84 billion.