Sat May 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2020

Blake Lively's major styling gaffe on 'Gossip Girl' takes over the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020
Hollywood star Blake Lively’s character on Gossip Girl was held widely for her supreme sense of style.

However, it looks like even the finest of fashionistas have their bad days sometimes, as a picture of Lively’s character of Serena van der Woodsen has been making rounds online with a major wardrobe fail on the show’s sixth season.

In the episode, some eagle-eyed fans observed that while having dinner with Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley’s character), Serena was seen wearing a corol-coloured dress with bare legs but as the scene moves forward, fans notice a pair of grey sweatpants replacing her bare legs underneath her dress.

A picture of Blake Lively’s character on 'Gossip Girl' has been making rounds online with a major wardrobe fail 

Soon after, the major slip-up became the talk of town with fans flooding Twitter to give their take and present theories on what had actually happened.

"LOL, I worked on set, it's because she ripped her dress," said one user, while another added: "From my experience, if it's cold, most actors put layers on between takes and sometimes leave them on if the shot is from the waist up.”

Meanwhile some fans were just baffled at having missed the gaffe all these years since the episode first aired in 2012. 

