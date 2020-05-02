Gigi Hadid’s ex Tyler Cameron reacts to claims of him being the father instead of Zayn Malik

Some skeptical fans started questioning if Zayn Malik is the actual father of Gigi Hadid's baby

After the cat got out of the bag about Gigi Hadid’s pregnancy, some unconvinced fans expressed their doubts about Zayn Malik being the real father.

The supermodel had briefly dated The Bachelorette hunk Tyler Cameron after one of her many breakups with the former One Direction member in March of 2018.

And while their relationship couldn’t last long and the two amicably called it quits only after a short while, Hadid and Malik were soon spotted back together.

This brief history led to fans speculating that Cameron was the actual biological father of Hadid’s unborn child. And that is when the reality TV star had to jump in to set the record straight about the circulating buzz.

“Y’all are wrong in the comments. Y’all are terrible,” he said to users flooding his live session with congratulatory messages about Hadid’s pregnancy allegedly with him.

Meanwhile, Hadid’s mother Yolanda recently confirmed the news of her daughter’s pregnancy as she told RTL Boulevard earlier that she was taken aback to find out that the cat got out of the bag but was still “so excited” to welcome the baby soon.



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said: “Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course, we are so excited. I'm excited to become a oma [grandmother] in September especially after I lost my mom so recently.”

"But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," the 56-year-old said.

On Wednesday, sources had revealed the gender of the baby, saying the couple will be welcoming a baby girl.

"At the end of the day it didn't matter to the couple what the sex was, but now they can prepare for the new addition before she arrives," ET quoted a source as saying.