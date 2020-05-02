close
Sat May 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2020

Chris Evans offers fans a virtual hangout for coronavirus relief

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 02, 2020
Chris Evans offers fans a virtual hangout for coronavirus relief

Hollywood star Chris Evans unleashed a wave of elation amongst fans after he finally jumped on the Instagram bandwagon on Friday.

The Captain America star, 38, made his profile on the photo-video sharing platform, with his first post being for a good cause – the All In Challenge, for which he was called on by his   Avengers: Endgame costar Chris Pratt.

With the challenge, Evans is letting his lucky fans get a chance of hanging out virtually with the actor as well as five of his friends from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"You and two friends are invited to a virtual game night with Chris Evans. Other attendees on the list defending their board-game thrones are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner," the All In Challenge website reads.

Evans further nominated Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Billy Porter to take up the challenge. 

