When Jennifer Aniston’s role in ‘Friends’ almost went to another actress

Jennifer Aniston rose to the pinnacle of success with her evergreen character Rachel in famed sitcom Friends.



While the TV series contributed towards the actress’s cinematic career massively, there was a time when the role of Rachel almost went to another actress.

American starlet Jane Krawkowki recently came forth shedding light on how she auditioned for the role of Rachel, which eventually went to Jen, on Friends.

“I’m pretty sure every actor within that age group tried to get on Friends,” she said.

Krakowski added, “It was just one of those shows that everybody wanted to get an audition for and be on. And wisely so. It was a show of a generation.”

Krakowski also mentioned how she had some tough competition from Aniston in the soap opera Search for Tomorrow, for which she was cast in the end.

“I may have gotten the job for Jennifer’s first audition, but I think it’s turned out pretty well for her,” Krakowski said with a laugh.

