Fri May 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 1, 2020

Rapper MGK says he intends to channel Zac Efron on his neighbour

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 01, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly is having issues with one of his neighbors, the singer said on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper jokingly said he  plans to "channel Zac Efron" on his neighbour.

MGK also tagged the actor  in his tweet who apparently have  not yet read his message.

Meanwhile, the rapper has   dropped the first single from his upcoming music album “Tickets To My Downfall”.

"Bloody Valentine out everywhere," he wrote on Twitter while sharing a video clip on Friday.

In his previous tweet, the Cleveland rapper set rules for listening to his new single:

The rules are:

"Must play while driving with all windows down during the daytime at least once

Must air guitar/air drum in your room blasting it loud as **** at least once must send it to a friend

Must listen at least 25 times.

must send it to a friend ."

