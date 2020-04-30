Mawra Hocane recalls her meetings with late Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor

Mawra Hocane turned to her social media to pen a heart-wrenching farewell note for Rishi Kapoor

Pakistan’s leading actor Mawra Hocane extended her deepest condolences after the passing of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old turned to her social media to pen a heart-wrenching farewell note for India’s eternal romantic hero, who lost his battle with cancer today.

""..People will never forget how you made them feel...” For each time I’ve met you, I remember your kindness, humour, your admiration for Urdu & our extensive discussions on food from both sides of the border.”

“RIP #RishiKapoor you shall continue to be the Legend that you are..uff!” she added.

The veteran actor breathed his last early morning on Thursday after he was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night.

His brother, Randhir Kapoor had said the actor who had been suffering from cancer, complained of breathing problems after which he was hospitalized.

Kapoor made his debut as an actor back in 1970, working for his father Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker and went to reign over the industry with his several romantic lead roles.

Kapoor’s death comes only a day after actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday.