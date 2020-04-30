Rishi Kapoor 'kept doctors entertained' even in his final hours: family statement

Photo: File

Bollywood’s legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at 67 on Wednesday after his two-year battle with cancer.

Following his death, the Kapoor family issued an official statement detailing his final hours in the hospital before he passed on.

“Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

“He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him,” it further said.

“He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears,” it was revealed.

“In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way,” the statement read.

His brother, Randhir Kapoor had said the actor who had been suffering from cancer, complained of breathing problems after which he was rushed to the hospital.

Kapoor made his debut as an actor back in 1970, working for his father raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker and went to reign over the industry with his several romantic lead roles.

Kapoor’s death comes only a day after actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on Wednesday.