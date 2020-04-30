Rishi Kapoor made his debut in father's film 'Mera Naam Joker'

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday at the age of 67. His demise was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also shared the news on social media.

The veteran actor was hospitalized with breathing issues in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday night.



Rishi Kapoor, who will always be remembered for his contribution to the Indian cinema, made his debut in Bollywood in his father's movie, Mera Naam Joker which was a huge hit.



The legend got his first lead role in the 1973 film Bobby and rose to fame with his outstanding performance. He shared screen space with Dimple Kapadia in the same.

After his that, the actor did not look back and did amazing movies like 'Laila Majnu', 'Rafood Chakkar', 'Prem Rog' and more. He was one of the active celebs of Bollywood.



In his biography, he revealed how he once bought a Best Actor Award for Rs 30, 000 the year Bobby came out.



The actor tied the knot with actress Neetu Kapoor in 1980 with whom he shared screen space more than twelve movies.





