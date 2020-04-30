Meghan Markle chooses Princess Diana’s lawyer to represent her in tabloid case

Meghan Markle has reportedly hired her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s lawyer David Sherborne, to represent her in the privacy case against British tabloid The Mail.



The Duchess has filed a lawsuit against the publication for breach of privacy after it leaked a private letter that she wrote to estranged father Thomas Markle.

Sherborne will be presenting the case on behalf of Markle and Prince Harry on Sunday.

He has represented a number of eminent Hollywood personalities like Harry Styles, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Michael Douglas, and Amy Winehouse.

"While the world is engaged in a fight against COVID-19, Meghan and Harry are engaged in a fight against the British press," royal expert Katie Nicholl said to ET.

Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cut ties with as many as four British tabloids, namely The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express and The Mirror.