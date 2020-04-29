Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photo with husband Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photo with husband, pens down a heartfelt note for him

Ayeza Khan shared a loved-up photo with husband Danish Taimoor and penned down a heartfelt note for him.



In the dazzling picture, Ayeza Khan could be seen reading a book and also checking her cell phone with her hubby.

She wrote, “From endless conversation to sharing peaceful silence, you are perfect in each way!”

The endearing post served major couple goals.



Earlier, taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress shared an adorable photo of her reading a book from self-isolation.

She wrote, “Give love, share laughters. Heart is the only place where you can travel safely. #quarantinelife.”



