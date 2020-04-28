Akshay Kumar keeps the support going as he donates Rs2 crore to Mumbai Police

Akshay Kumar had been the first Bollywood celebrity to pitch in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares

With the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, many celebrities and bigwigs alike are stepping forth to lend a helping hand to those on the front lines of the virus.

Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar is one such celebrity stepping forth to play his part in the fight against the coronavirus.

After earlier donating to several relief funds set up by the Indian government, the actor is now contributing to Mumbai Police for the hard work they’ve put in, to help the country battle the pandemic.

Turning to Twitter, Mumbai Police said: “Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police! #MumbaiPoliceFoundation.”

Retweeting their tweet, Akshay added: “I salute @MumbaiPolice headconstables Chandrakant Pendurkar & Sandip Surve, who laid their lives fighting Corona. I have done my duty, I hope you will too. Let’s not forget we are safe and alive because of them.”

Earlier, he had been the first Bollywood celebrity to pitch in to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-Cares fund for coronavirus relief.