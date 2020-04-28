Jennifer Aniston shares adorable photos of her companions in quarantine

Jennifer Aniston shared sweet pictures of her canine companions on Monday.

The 'Friends' actress, in a pair of Instagram Story posts, uploaded the two adorable images, one of her Schnauzer mix Clyde and one of her black and white pit bull Sophie, with ironic captions that emphasized the laziness the doggies exhibited.



The 51-year-old superstar has always been a huge dog lover, as her pooch Clyde has already shown up on her relatively new Instagram feed twice.

The latest photo of Clyde lying on the sofa had a caption which read, 'Big day...' while Sophie's portrait, showing her nearly passed out on some couch cushions as well, echoed the same sentiment with the word 'Exhausted.'

The pictures, shared by 'The Morning Show' actress, were nestled in amongst some funny New Yorker cartoons, showing how boring the life is going during social distancing in the prevailing circumstances.

