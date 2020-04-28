Who is the ‘mystery man’ Emma Watson has been secretly dating?

As per a report, things have been serious between Emma Watson and Leo Alexander since a while now

Emma Watson may have termed herself ‘self-partnered’ but she too, seems to have now found her significant other.

The 30-year-old Little Women star has reportedly been spotted cozying up to a mystery man in London, in October last year, and has since been keeping fans on their toes about her top-secret love life.

However, the lid seems to have been taken off her alleged boyfriend now, as MailOnline identified him as Californian business owner Leo Alexander Robinton.

As per the report, things have been serious between the two since a while now and the Harry Potter star has also reportedly introduced him to her parents, Chris and Jacqueline.

The publication citing a source revealed: “Emma and Leo did everything in their power to keep their relationship private.”

“After they were pictured kissing in October Leo removed himself from all social media in an attempt to protect their romance.”

“But his closeness with Emma didn't go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress,” the insider added.

It was revealed further: “Emma introduced Leo to her parents, she was really serious about him. They went for a meal together back in December at The Ivy restaurant in St John's Wood not long after Emma and Leo first met.”

However, when a spokesperson was approached to get a confirmation on the conjecture surrounding her relationship, they told the publication: “I'm afraid I do not comment on speculation regarding Emma's private life.”