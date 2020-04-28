Adnan Siddiqui appeals to fans to help him look for his missing dog Coco

Adnan Siddiqui loses his pet dog Coco

Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui has appealed to the public to help him find his pug, Coco, after she went missing earlier.



The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of his pet dog Coco and wrote, “Super urgent- Guys we have lost our pug around 7:00pm 27th. April, 2020. We call her ‘Coco’.”

“Please help us in finding our pug and contact me immediately,” he urged his fans and followers.

He also mentioned residential area and contact number.



Adnan Siddiqui recently returned to Pakistan from US along with Humayun Saeed and had placed himself in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“I just wanted to take a moment to thank all the people - health professionals as well as others - who are devoting their time, energy and resources in the fight against #Coronavirus,” he said on Instagram recently.