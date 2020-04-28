Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna face wrath for obscene behaviour in public

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna received high amount of backlash back in 2009.

The couple landed itself in a controversy after indulging in an obscene behaviour during an award show in public.

According to Times of India, the Good Newwz actor was walking on a ramp during the show while his wife Twinkle Khanna, was sitting in the audience.

Akshay stopped in front of his wife in the front row and asked her to unbutton his jeans.

While Twinkle first hesitated, she began unbuttoning Akshay's jeans after receiving quite some cheers from the audience.

The duo then received immense backlash for their indecency and a social activist even filed a complaint against them.

While the couple ended up being arrested, they was released on bail, after which they apologised for their obscene behaviour during the award ceremony.